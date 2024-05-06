TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares plunge in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹1044.95 and a close price of ₹1085.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1055.05 and a low of ₹1032.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹42556.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1400 and the low was ₹1020. The BSE volume for the day was 75460 shares.
The trading volume of TATA TECHNOLOGIES until 1 PM is 26.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1056.8, showing a decrease of -2.68%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES reached a high of 1058.15 and a low of 1045.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1050.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1058.28
|Support 1
|1045.28
|Resistance 2
|1064.72
|Support 2
|1038.72
|Resistance 3
|1071.28
|Support 3
|1032.28
Tata Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1032.95, while the high price reached ₹1055.05.
The trading volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES until 12 AM has increased by 20.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1046.9, showing a decrease of -3.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1050.05 and 1044.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1044.15 and selling near hourly resistance at 1050.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1050.48
|Support 1
|1047.03
|Resistance 2
|1051.97
|Support 2
|1045.07
|Resistance 3
|1053.93
|Support 3
|1043.58
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TATA TECHNOLOGIES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1079.18
|10 Days
|1065.77
|20 Days
|1080.81
|50 Days
|1081.13
|100 Days
|1125.95
|300 Days
|1128.72
The current market price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has broken the first support of ₹1071.93 & second support of ₹1057.07 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1038.13. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1038.13 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
As of 11 AM, TATA TECHNOLOGIES has seen a 29.72% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at ₹1049.95, showing a decrease of -3.31%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1049.4 and 1040.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1040.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1049.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1050.05
|Support 1
|1044.15
|Resistance 2
|1052.7
|Support 2
|1040.9
|Resistance 3
|1055.95
|Support 3
|1038.25
The stock traded in the range of ₹1055.05 & ₹1032.95 yesterday to end at ₹1085.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
