Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.77 %. The stock closed at 1085.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1044.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at 1085.9, with an open price of 1044.95. The high for the day was 1058.15, and the low was 1032.95. The market cap stands at 42390.33 cr. The 52-week high is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1020. The BSE volume for the day was 134690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 920.0, 11.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0001
    Sell2210
    Strong Sell3332
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1545 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1881 k & BSE volume was 134 k.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1085.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1058.15 & 1032.95 yesterday to end at 1085.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.