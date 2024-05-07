TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1085.9, with an open price of ₹1044.95. The high for the day was ₹1058.15, and the low was ₹1032.95. The market cap stands at ₹42390.33 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1020. The BSE volume for the day was 134690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹920.0, 11.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 30.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1881 k & BSE volume was 134 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1058.15 & ₹1032.95 yesterday to end at ₹1085.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!