TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1048.9 and closed at ₹1044.95. The stock's high was ₹1053.95 and the low was ₹1025. The market capitalization stands at ₹42,179.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1020. On the BSE, the volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES was 48,665 shares traded.
The share price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at ₹1037.70. Over the past year, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹1037.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.11% increase to 22302.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-9.69%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-11.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The key support and resistance levels for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1055.72
|Support 1
|1025.32
|Resistance 2
|1070.78
|Support 2
|1009.98
|Resistance 3
|1086.12
|Support 3
|994.92
The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 975 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1053.95 & ₹1025 yesterday to end at ₹1044.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
