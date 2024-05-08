Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1044.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1039.8 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1048.9 and closed at 1044.95. The stock's high was 1053.95 and the low was 1025. The market capitalization stands at 42,179.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1020. On the BSE, the volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES was 48,665 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has decreased by -0.20% and is currently trading at 1037.70. Over the past year, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to 1037.70. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.11% increase to 22302.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-9.69%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-11.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11055.72Support 11025.32
Resistance 21070.78Support 21009.98
Resistance 31086.12Support 3994.92
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES volume yesterday was 1024 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1451 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 975 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1044.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1053.95 & 1025 yesterday to end at 1044.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

