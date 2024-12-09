TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹959.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹954.60. The stock reached a high of ₹959.75 and a low of ₹949.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹38,696.72 crore. Over the past year, TATA TECHNOLOGIES experienced a 52-week high of ₹1282.45 and a low of ₹930.65, with a trading volume of 106,600 shares on the BSE.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: TATA TECHNOLOGIES' share price has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹954.50. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 19.42%, also settling at ₹954.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.64%
|3 Months
|-14.82%
|6 Months
|-9.99%
|YTD
|-19.05%
|1 Year
|-19.42%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 7.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹959.75 & ₹949.7 yesterday to end at ₹954.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.