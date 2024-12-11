Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 947.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 942.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA Technologies opened at 950 and closed slightly lower at 947.95. The stock reached a high of 951.65 and a low of 937.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 38,238.32 crore. Over the past year, TATA Technologies has seen a 52-week high of 1282.45 and a low of 930.65, with a trading volume of 97,262 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 885.0, 6.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
11 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹947.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 951.65 & 937.05 yesterday to end at 942.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.