TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Dips in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1070, closed at ₹1069.3, with a high of ₹1146.75 and a low of ₹1069.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹45743.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1400, and the 52-week low was ₹1034. The BSE volume was 582564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:10 AM IST
