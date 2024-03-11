Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 1127.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1091.05 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price TodayPremium
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1070, closed at 1069.3, with a high of 1146.75 and a low of 1069.3. The market capitalization stood at 45743.18 crore. The 52-week high was 1400, and the 52-week low was 1034. The BSE volume was 582564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42:10 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1091.05, down -3.24% from yesterday's ₹1127.6

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1091.05 with a percent change of -3.24% and a net change of -36.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months-10.82%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-4.47%
1 Year-99999.99%
11 Mar 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1127.6, up 5.45% from yesterday's ₹1069.3

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently trading at 1127.6, showing a 5.45% increase in value. The stock has experienced a net change of 58.3 points.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1069.3 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 582564 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1069.3.

