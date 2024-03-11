TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Dips in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1070, closed at ₹1069.3, with a high of ₹1146.75 and a low of ₹1069.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹45743.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1400, and the 52-week low was ₹1034. The BSE volume was 582564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is ₹1091.05 with a percent change of -3.24% and a net change of -36.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|-10.82%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-4.47%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently trading at ₹1127.6, showing a 5.45% increase in value. The stock has experienced a net change of 58.3 points.
On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 582564 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1069.3.
