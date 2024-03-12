TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 1127.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.75 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1127.6 with an open price of ₹1136.65. The high for the day was ₹1136.65 and the low was ₹1080.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,004.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1400 and ₹1034, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST
