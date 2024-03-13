TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock dips in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 1084.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1067.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1085.55 and closed at ₹1084.75. The high for the day was ₹1092.55, and the low was ₹1063.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹43292.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1400 and a 52-week low of ₹1034. The BSE volume for the day was 154695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.