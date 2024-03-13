TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock dips in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1085.55 and closed at ₹1084.75. The high for the day was ₹1092.55, and the low was ₹1063.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹43292.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1400 and a 52-week low of ₹1034. The BSE volume for the day was 154695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|3 Months
|-18.33%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-9.6%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1067.2, with a percent decrease of 1.62% and a net change of -17.55.
On the last trading day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 154,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1084.75.
