TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 1084.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1067.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1085.55 and closed at 1084.75. The high for the day was 1092.55, and the low was 1063.6. The market capitalization stood at 43292.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 1400 and a 52-week low of 1034. The BSE volume for the day was 154695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months-18.33%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-9.6%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1067.2, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹1084.75

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1067.2, with a percent decrease of 1.62% and a net change of -17.55.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1084.75 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 154,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1084.75.

