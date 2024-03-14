TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 1067.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1083.35 and closed at ₹1067.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1097 and a low of ₹1022.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹42090.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1400, while the 52-week low was ₹1034. The BSE volume for the day was 324,302 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:55 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1067.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 324,302 and the closing price was ₹1067.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!