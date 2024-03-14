Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 1067.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1083.35 and closed at 1067.2. The stock reached a high of 1097 and a low of 1022.1. The market capitalization stood at 42090.14 crore. The 52-week high was 1400, while the 52-week low was 1034. The BSE volume for the day was 324,302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1067.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 324,302 and the closing price was 1067.2.

