TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Trade

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1037.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1051.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.