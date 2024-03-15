TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Gains in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1035.05, closed at ₹1037.55, with a high of ₹1065 and a low of ₹1030.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹42643.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1400 and the 52-week low was ₹1022.1. The BSE volume for the day was 159998 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1051.2, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 13.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 159,998 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1037.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!