TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Drop in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a stable day with a minor decrease in the closing price from ₹1052 to ₹1051.2. The stock's high was ₹1060.1 and low was ₹1043, with a market capitalization of ₹42589.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1400 and ₹1022.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is ₹1046.7 with a percent change of -0.3% and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.9%
|3 Months
|-16.85%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-11.06%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1049.85, with a decrease of -0.13% or -1.35 points.
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 41717 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1051.2.
