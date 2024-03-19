Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1049.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1047.45 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price TodayPremium
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1049.95 and closed at 1049.85. The high for the day was 1055 and the low was 1042. The market capitalization stands at 42491.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the low is 1022.1. The BSE volume for the day was 97934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:01:58 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1049.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on BSE, the volume was 97934 shares with a closing price of 1049.85.

