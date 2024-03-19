TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1049.95 and closed at ₹1049.85. The high for the day was ₹1055 and the low was ₹1042. The market capitalization stands at ₹42491.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the low is ₹1022.1. The BSE volume for the day was 97934 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1049.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on BSE, the volume was 97934 shares with a closing price of ₹1049.85.