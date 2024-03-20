TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1048.95, closed at ₹1047.45 with a high of ₹1055.6 and a low of ₹1040.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,266.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1400 and the 52-week low was ₹1022.1. The BSE volume recorded was 81,532 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1047.45 on last trading day
On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 81532 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1047.45.