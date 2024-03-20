Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1047.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1041.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1048.95, closed at 1047.45 with a high of 1055.6 and a low of 1040.05. The market capitalization stood at 42,266.6 crore. The 52-week high was 1400 and the 52-week low was 1022.1. The BSE volume recorded was 81,532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1047.45 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 81532 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1047.45.

