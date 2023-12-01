Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 93.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.93 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

The open price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the last trading day was 94.11, with a close price of 93.45. The stock reached a high of 96.74 and a low of 92.75. The market capitalization of the company is 18,558.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,054 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.93, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹93.45

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 94.93. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, resulting in a net change of 1.48.

01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹93.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 2,220,054 shares. The closing price for the stock was 93.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.