Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.42 and closed at ₹91.08. The stock had a high of ₹92.83 and a low of ₹90.32. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,930.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 744,701 shares.
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹91.35 and a high price of ₹92.71 for the day.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.99. It has experienced a small increase of 0.29% or 0.27 net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.4%
|3 Months
|-16.02%
|6 Months
|28.81%
|YTD
|-1.19%
|1 Year
|-1.72%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.72. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.64.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a volume of 744,701 shares and closed at a price of ₹91.08.
