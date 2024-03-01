Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 86.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.34 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 86.42 and closed at 86.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 88.79, and the low was 84.55. The market capitalization stood at 17,074.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 711,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.32%
3 Months-15.12%
6 Months-0.34%
YTD-4.58%
1 Year48.6%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹87.34, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹86.67

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 87.34 with a 0.77% increase in its value. The net change is 0.67, indicating a slight upward trend in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹86.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 711667 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 86.67.

