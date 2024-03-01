Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹86.42 and closed at ₹86.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹88.79, and the low was ₹84.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,074.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 711,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.