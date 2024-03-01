Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹86.42 and closed at ₹86.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹88.79, and the low was ₹84.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,074.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 711,667 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.32%
|3 Months
|-15.12%
|6 Months
|-0.34%
|YTD
|-4.58%
|1 Year
|48.6%
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹87.34 with a 0.77% increase in its value. The net change is 0.67, indicating a slight upward trend in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 711667 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹86.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!