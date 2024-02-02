Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.89 %. The stock closed at 90.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.29 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 91.07 and closed at 90.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 95.65 and a low of 91.07. The market capitalization of the company is 18,628.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,439 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,587,439. The closing price for the stock was 90.85.

