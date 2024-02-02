Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹91.07 and closed at ₹90.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹95.65 and a low of ₹91.07. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,628.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,439 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.