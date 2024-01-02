Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 91.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.64 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.99 and closed at 91.72. The stock's high for the day was 92.71, while the low was 91. The market capitalization of the company is 17,860.22 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 109.1 and a 52-week low of 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 671,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.64, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹91.36

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.64. It has shown a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.28.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 671,589 shares. The closing price for the stock was 91.72.

