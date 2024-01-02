Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.99 and closed at ₹91.72. The stock's high for the day was ₹92.71, while the low was ₹91. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,860.22 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹109.1 and a 52-week low of ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 671,589 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.64. It has shown a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.28.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 671,589 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹91.72.
