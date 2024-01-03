Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 91.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.37 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.64 and closed at 91.36 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 92.4, while the lowest price was 90.46. The market capitalization of the company is 17,862.17 crore. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 335,273 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.36 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 335,273. The closing price for the shares was 91.36.

