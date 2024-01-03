Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.64 and closed at ₹91.36 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹92.4, while the lowest price was ₹90.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,862.17 crore. The 52-week high of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 335,273 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.