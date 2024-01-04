Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹91.06 and closed at ₹91.37. The highest price reached during the day was ₹92.25, while the lowest was ₹90.38. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,735.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 704,420 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.