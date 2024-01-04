Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹91.06 and closed at ₹91.37. The highest price reached during the day was ₹92.25, while the lowest was ₹90.38. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,735.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 704,420 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is ₹91.01 and the high price is ₹92.6.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at ₹91.51. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|3 Months
|-14.57%
|6 Months
|19.97%
|YTD
|-1.04%
|1 Year
|-1.04%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹90.72. There has been a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, a total of 704,420 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹91.37.
