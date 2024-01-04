Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 90.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.51 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 91.06 and closed at 91.37. The highest price reached during the day was 92.25, while the lowest was 90.38. The market capitalization of the company is 17,735.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 704,420 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is 91.01 and the high price is 92.6.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.51, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹90.72

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 91.51. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.47%
3 Months-14.57%
6 Months19.97%
YTD-1.04%
1 Year-1.04%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.72, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹91.37

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.72. There has been a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, a total of 704,420 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 91.37.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.