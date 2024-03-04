Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 86.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 87.47 and closed at 86.92 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 88.25, while the low was 87. The market capitalization stands at 17,183.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:03:39 AM IST

