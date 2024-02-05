Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹91.07 and closed at ₹90.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹95.65 and a low of ₹91.07 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,063.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,411,562 shares.
The current day's high and low prices for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock are as follows: the low price is ₹92.63 and the high price is ₹96.3.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at ₹94.33, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 1.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.09% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.48%
|3 Months
|-5.55%
|6 Months
|15.94%
|YTD
|0.76%
|1 Year
|19.24%
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at ₹92.4. It has shown a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 1.55.
On the last day of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,411,562. The closing price for the day was ₹90.85.
