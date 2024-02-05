Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 92.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.33 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 91.07 and closed at 90.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 95.65 and a low of 91.07 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 18,063.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,411,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low prices for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock are as follows: the low price is 92.63 and the high price is 96.3.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.33, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹92.4

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at 94.33, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 1.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.09% from its previous closing price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.48%
3 Months-5.55%
6 Months15.94%
YTD0.76%
1 Year19.24%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.4, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹90.85

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 92.4. It has shown a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 1.55.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,411,562. The closing price for the day was 90.85.

