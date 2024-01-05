Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Shares Surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 90.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.76 per share.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 91.01 and closed at 90.72. The stock reached a high of 94 and a low of 91.01. The market capitalization of the company is 17,938.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,343,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.76, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹90.72

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.76, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.04. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from the previous trading day and the price has gone up by 1.04 points.

05 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹90.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,343,040. The closing price for the day was 90.72.

