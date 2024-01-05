Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Shares Surge

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹91.01 and closed at ₹90.72. The stock reached a high of ₹94 and a low of ₹91.01. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,938.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,343,040 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.76, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.04. This means that the stock has increased by 1.15% from the previous trading day and the price has gone up by 1.04 points.
