Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks dip in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks dip in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 87.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.57 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 88.37 and closed at 87.84 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 88.4, while the low was 85.9. The market capitalization stood at 16,923.81 crore. The 52-week high was 109.1, and the 52-week low was 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 333,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02:14 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹86.57, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹87.84

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 86.57 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -1.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08:17 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹87.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 333,101 shares and the closing price was 87.84.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie