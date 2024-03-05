Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks dip in trading today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹88.37 and closed at ₹87.84 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹88.4, while the low was ₹85.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,923.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹109.1, and the 52-week low was ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 333,101 shares.

