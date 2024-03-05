Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 87.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.57 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 88.37 and closed at 87.84 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 88.4, while the low was 85.9. The market capitalization stood at 16,923.81 crore. The 52-week high was 109.1, and the 52-week low was 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 333,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹86.57, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹87.84

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 86.57 with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -1.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹87.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 333,101 shares and the closing price was 87.84.

