Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 92.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.79 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 92.63 per share and closed at 92.4 per share. The stock's high for the day was 96.95 and the low was 91.46. The market capitalization of the company is 18,139.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,581,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.79, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹92.4

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 92.79. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.39.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,581,071. The closing price for the stock was 92.4.

