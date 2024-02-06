Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.63 per share and closed at ₹92.4 per share. The stock's high for the day was ₹96.95 and the low was ₹91.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,139.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,581,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹92.79. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.39.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,581,071. The closing price for the stock was ₹92.4.
