Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92.63 per share and closed at ₹92.4 per share. The stock's high for the day was ₹96.95 and the low was ₹91.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,139.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,581,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.