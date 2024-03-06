Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Drop as Investors React to Market Conditions

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 85.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.84 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹86.97 and closed at ₹86.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹87.38, while the low was ₹85.29. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,763.51 crore. The 52-week high and low values were ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 270,745 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.