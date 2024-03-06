Active Stocks
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Drop as Investors React to Market Conditions

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 85.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.84 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 86.97 and closed at 86.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 87.38, while the low was 85.29. The market capitalization stood at 16,763.51 crore. The 52-week high and low values were 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 270,745 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:53:48 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:42:12 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹84.84, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹85.75

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at 84.84, with a percent decrease of 1.06% and a net change of -0.91. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38:50 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months-12.09%
6 Months-3.7%
YTD-6.38%
1 Year26.18%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04:21 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹85.75, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹86.57

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 85.75 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -0.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08:26 AM IST

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹86.57 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 270,745 shares with a closing price of 86.57 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

