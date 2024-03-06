Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Drop as Investors React to Market Conditions

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹86.97 and closed at ₹86.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹87.38, while the low was ₹85.29. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,763.51 crore. The 52-week high and low values were ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 270,745 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently priced at ₹84.84, with a percent decrease of 1.06% and a net change of -0.91. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|-12.09%
|6 Months
|-3.7%
|YTD
|-6.38%
|1 Year
|26.18%
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹85.75 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -0.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a trading volume of 270,745 shares with a closing price of ₹86.57 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!