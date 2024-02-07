Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹93.01 and closed at ₹92.79. The stock had a high of ₹94.44 and a low of ₹91.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,989.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,148,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.