Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 92.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.02 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 93.01 and closed at 92.79. The stock had a high of 94.44 and a low of 91.5. The market capitalization of the company is 17,989.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,148,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months-7.78%
6 Months19.22%
YTD0.49%
1 Year18.69%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.02, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹92.79

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 92.02. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.77, suggesting a decline of 0.77 in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, the BSE volume was 1,148,401 shares. The closing price for the stock was 92.79.

