Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock surge

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹92.19 and closed at ₹92.02 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹98.65 and a low of ₹92.19. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,779.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,221 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.67%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|22.03%
|YTD
|4.86%
|1 Year
|28.82%
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 4.39%, resulting in a net change of ₹4.04. The current stock price is ₹96.06.
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,348,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹92.02.
