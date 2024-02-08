Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 4.39 %. The stock closed at 92.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.06 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 92.19 and closed at 92.02 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 98.65 and a low of 92.19. The company's market capitalization is 18,779.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,221 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.67%
3 Months-2.87%
6 Months22.03%
YTD4.86%
1 Year28.82%
08 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹96.06, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹92.02

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has increased by 4.39%, resulting in a net change of 4.04. The current stock price is 96.06.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,348,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 92.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!