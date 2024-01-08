Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹91.95 and closed at ₹91.76 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹94 and the low was ₹91.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,924.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 568,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.