Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹96.99 and closed at ₹96.06 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹105.34 and a low of ₹95.81. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,315.61 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,322,634 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
