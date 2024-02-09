Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 8.18 %. The stock closed at 96.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.92 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 96.99 and closed at 96.06 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 105.34 and a low of 95.81. The market capitalization of the company is 20,315.61 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,322,634 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹96.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,322,634. The closing price for the day was 96.06.

