Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees a boost in trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹92 and closed at ₹91.69. The stock had a high of ₹98.81 and a low of ₹90.94. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,542.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, while the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,137,056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock today was ₹95.8, while the high price reached ₹98.55.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at ₹96.68. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 1.83.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.72%
|3 Months
|-8.14%
|6 Months
|26.82%
|YTD
|3.44%
|1 Year
|8.59%
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently ₹94.85, with a percent change of 3.45 and a net change of 3.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.45% and the value has increased by 3.16.
On the last day of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a volume of 5,137,056 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock on that day was ₹91.69.
