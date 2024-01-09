Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees a boost in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 94.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.68 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 92 and closed at 91.69. The stock had a high of 98.81 and a low of 90.94. The market capitalization of the company is 18,542.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, while the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,137,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock today was 95.8, while the high price reached 98.55.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹96.68, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹94.85

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 96.68. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 1.83.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.72%
3 Months-8.14%
6 Months26.82%
YTD3.44%
1 Year8.59%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.85, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹91.69

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently 94.85, with a percent change of 3.45 and a net change of 3.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.45% and the value has increased by 3.16.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.69 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a volume of 5,137,056 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock on that day was 91.69.

