Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹95.95 and closed at ₹94.85. The stock reached a high of ₹99 and a low of ₹92.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹18,655.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,700,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹94.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,700,872. The closing price of the stock was ₹94.85.