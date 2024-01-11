Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 95.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.68 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of 94.9 and a close price of 95.43. The stock reached a high of 95.2 and a low of 92.75. The market capitalization of the company is 18,313.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,011,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹95.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,011,393. The closing price for the shares was 95.43.

