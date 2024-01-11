Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of ₹94.9 and a close price of ₹95.43. The stock reached a high of ₹95.2 and a low of ₹92.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,313.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,011,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.