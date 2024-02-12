Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹105.38 and closed at ₹103.92. The stock had a high of ₹106.56 and a low of ₹93.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,195.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,076,402 shares.
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that its price is ₹95.84. There has been a percent change of -2.39, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.35, representing the actual decrease in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.39%
|3 Months
|1.21%
|6 Months
|26.12%
|YTD
|7.2%
|1 Year
|41.88%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹98.19. There has been a percent change of -5.51 and a net change of -5.73. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 4,076,402 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹103.92.
