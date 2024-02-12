Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 98.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.84 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 105.38 and closed at 103.92. The stock had a high of 106.56 and a low of 93.7. The market capitalization of the company is 19,195.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,076,402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹95.84, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹98.19

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that its price is 95.84. There has been a percent change of -2.39, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.35, representing the actual decrease in the stock's price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.39%
3 Months1.21%
6 Months26.12%
YTD7.2%
1 Year41.88%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹98.19, down -5.51% from yesterday's ₹103.92

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 98.19. There has been a percent change of -5.51 and a net change of -5.73. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹103.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 4,076,402 shares. The closing price for the day was 103.92.

