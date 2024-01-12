Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 92.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 94.25 and closed at 93.68 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 95.35, while the low was 92.3. The company has a market capitalization of 18,169.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 704,667 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock today was 93.38, while the high price was 95.63.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹95, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹92.94

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 95, with a percent change of 2.22 and a net change of 2.06.

Click here for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Profit Loss

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹94.39, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹92.94

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 94.39, which represents a percent change of 1.56. The net change in the stock price is 1.45.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months-10.58%
6 Months27.4%
YTD1.47%
1 Year8.71%
12 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹93.66, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹92.94

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 93.66. There has been a 0.77% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.72.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹93.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 704,667. The closing price for the shares was 93.68.

