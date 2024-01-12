Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹94.25 and closed at ₹93.68 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹95.35, while the low was ₹92.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,169.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 704,667 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|-10.58%
|6 Months
|27.4%
|YTD
|1.47%
|1 Year
|8.71%
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 704,667. The closing price for the shares was ₹93.68.
