Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 89.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.17 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of 99.63 and a close price of 98.19. The highest price reached during the day was 99.63, while the lowest price was 88.15. The market capitalization of the company is 17,490.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,071,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.17, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹89.47

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 90.17 with a percent change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is 87.07, while the high price is 90.74.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.29, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹89.47

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 88.29. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.18, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.72%
3 Months-8.12%
6 Months16.12%
YTD-2.56%
1 Year34.49%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹89.47, down -8.88% from yesterday's ₹98.19

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -8.88 and a net change of -8.72. The current stock price is 89.47.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹98.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 1,071,953 shares, with a closing price of 98.19.

