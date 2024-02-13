Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had an open price of ₹99.63 and a close price of ₹98.19. The highest price reached during the day was ₹99.63, while the lowest price was ₹88.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,490.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,071,953 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.72%
|3 Months
|-8.12%
|6 Months
|16.12%
|YTD
|-2.56%
|1 Year
|34.49%
