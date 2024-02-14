Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 91.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 88.72 and closed at 89.47. The stock's high for the day was 91.6 and the low was 87.07. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 17,803.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,306,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is 88.89, while the high price is 91.6.

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months-6.95%
6 Months18.4%
YTD-0.65%
1 Year30.44%
14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹90.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹91.07

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock has a current price of 90.6. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.47, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.47 rupees.

14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.07, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹89.47

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.07. It has shown a percent change of 1.79, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, suggesting an increase in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,306,421. The closing price for the day was 89.47.

