Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stocks plummet in trading today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹88.72 and closed at ₹89.47. The stock's high for the day was ₹91.6 and the low was ₹87.07. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹17,803.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,306,421 shares.
The current day's low price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is ₹88.89, while the high price is ₹91.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|-6.95%
|6 Months
|18.4%
|YTD
|-0.65%
|1 Year
|30.44%
On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,306,421. The closing price for the day was ₹89.47.
