Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹90 and closed at ₹89.93 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹93.25, while the lowest price was ₹89.9. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,918.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 635,994 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last trading day.

