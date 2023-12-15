Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 91.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.18 per share.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 90 and closed at 89.93 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 93.25, while the lowest price was 89.9. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,918.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 635,994 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.18, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹91.66

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 92.18 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.52. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.57% from its previous closing price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-16.01%
6 Months16.21%
YTD-1.08%
1 Year-7.09%
15 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹91.99, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹91.66

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 91.99, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.33. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹89.93 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's BSE volume reached 635,994 shares, and the closing price was recorded at 89.93.

