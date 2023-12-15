Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹90 and closed at ₹89.93 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹93.25, while the lowest price was ₹89.9. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,918.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a trading volume of 635,994 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹92.18 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.52. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.57% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-16.01%
|6 Months
|16.21%
|YTD
|-1.08%
|1 Year
|-7.09%
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹91.99, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.33. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's BSE volume reached 635,994 shares, and the closing price was recorded at ₹89.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!