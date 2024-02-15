Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at ₹89.01 and closed at ₹91.07 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹93.33, while the lowest price was ₹88.89. The market capitalization is ₹18,053.76 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 804,226 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|-6.79%
|6 Months
|19.15%
|YTD
|0.82%
|1 Year
|37.19%
