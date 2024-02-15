Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 92.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra opened at 89.01 and closed at 91.07 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 93.33, while the lowest price was 88.89. The market capitalization is 18,053.76 crore. The 52-week high and low are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 804,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months-6.79%
6 Months19.15%
YTD0.82%
1 Year37.19%
15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹93.3, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹92.35

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently at 93.3 with a percent change of 1.03. This represents a net change of 0.95.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹91.07 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the last day was 804,226 shares, with a closing price of 91.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!