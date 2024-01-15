Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 92.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.76 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 93.85 and closed at 92.94 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 95.63 and a low of 93.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 18,329.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 552,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹93.76, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹92.94

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at a price of 93.76 with a net change of 0.82 and a percent change of 0.88. This suggests that the stock has increased by 0.88% from its previous closing price.

15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 552,922 shares. The closing price for the day was 92.94.

