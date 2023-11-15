Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹89.27 and closed at ₹88.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹90.4 and a low of ₹87.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,363.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹109.1 and ₹49.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 402,028 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently ₹88.82. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.16.
