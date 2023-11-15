Hello User
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 88.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.82 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 89.27 and closed at 88.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 90.4 and a low of 87.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 17,363.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 109.1 and 49.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 402,028 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹88.82, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹88.66

The stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is currently 88.82. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.16.

15 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹88.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 402,028. The closing price for the stock was 88.66.

