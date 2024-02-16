Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 92.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.87 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at 93.3 and closed at 92.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 94.33, while the lowest price was 91.7. The market capitalization of the company is currently 18,079.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1, and the 52-week low is 49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 336,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.87, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹92.48

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at a price of 92.87. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.39.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹92.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra recorded a volume of 336,473 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 92.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!