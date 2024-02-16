Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra sees stock gains today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹93.3 and closed at ₹92.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹94.33, while the lowest price was ₹91.7. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹18,079.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1, and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The BSE volume for the day was 336,473 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock is currently trading at a price of ₹92.87. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.39.
On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra recorded a volume of 336,473 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹92.35.
