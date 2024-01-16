Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 92.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.17 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was 94.06 and the close price was 93.76. The stock's high for the day was 94.67, while the low was 92.6. The company's market capitalization is 18,163.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.1 and the 52-week low is 49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 813,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price update :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹93.17, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹92.91

The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 93.17, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra trading at ₹92.91, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is 92.91, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Live :Tata Teleservices Maharashtra closed at ₹93.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra had a volume of 813,261 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 93.76.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.