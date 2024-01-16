Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra was ₹94.06 and the close price was ₹93.76. The stock's high for the day was ₹94.67, while the low was ₹92.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,163.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.1 and the 52-week low is ₹49.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 813,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Teleservices Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹93.17, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
The current stock price of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is ₹92.91, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.
